NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the 2026 Draft One Final Time

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft will officially tip off Tuesday evening, a long-awaited event that should infuse the NBA with talent.

The ’26 class has been touted as the best in some time, led by the top trio of stars in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, though with depth throughout the entirety of the first round.

There still hasn’t been much information released about where team’s head are at, making for a highly interesting lottery and beyond. Dybantsa remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name first, though it’s still anyone’s guess where the Wizards are leaning having re-signed Trae Young to massive money.

Following that, there are tiers of prospects at each spots, though recent trades such as the Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle, Nicolas Claxton deals could factor into team’s decisions.

Below, we’ll try our hand at one final guess for the 2026 draft:

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

2. Jazz: Cameron Boozer, Duke

3. Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Clippers: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

6. Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

7. Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

8. Hawks: Aday Mara, Michigan

9. Mavericks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

10. Bucks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

11. Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

12. Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

13. Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

14. Hornets: Dailyn Swain, Texas

15. Bulls: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

16. Grizzlies: Cameron Carr, Baylor

17. Thunder: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

18. Hornets: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

19. Raptors: Labaron Philon, Alabama

20. Spurs: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

21. Pistons: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

22. 76ers: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

23. Hawks: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

24. Knicks: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

25. Lakers: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

26. Nuggets: Isaiah Evans, Duke

27. Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Nets: Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

29. Cavaliers: Koa Peat, Arizona

30. Mavericks: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

31. Knicks: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

32. Grizzlies: Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

33. Timberwolves: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

34. Kings: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

35. Spurs: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

36. Clippers: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

37. Thunder: Jack Kayil, Berlin

38. Bulls: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

39. Rockets: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

40. Celtics: Alex Karaban, UConn

41. Heat: Braden Smith, Purdue

42. Spurs: Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

43. Nets: Dillon Mitchell, St. John's

44. Spurs: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

45. Kings: Milos Uzan, Houston

46. Magic: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

47. Suns: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

48. Mavericks: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

49. Nuggets: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

50. Raptors: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

51. Wizards: Nate Bittle, Oregon

52. Clippers: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

53. Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

54. Warriors: Trey Kauman-Renn, Purdue

55. Knicks: Darrion Williams, NC State

56. Bulls: Malik Reneau, Miami

57. Hawks: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

58. Pelicans: Quadir Copeland, NC State

59. Timberwolves: Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

60. Wizards: Keyshawn Hall, Auburn