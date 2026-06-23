NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the 2026 Draft One Final Time
The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft will officially tip off Tuesday evening, a long-awaited event that should infuse the NBA with talent.
The ’26 class has been touted as the best in some time, led by the top trio of stars in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, though with depth throughout the entirety of the first round.
There still hasn’t been much information released about where team’s head are at, making for a highly interesting lottery and beyond. Dybantsa remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name first, though it’s still anyone’s guess where the Wizards are leaning having re-signed Trae Young to massive money.
Following that, there are tiers of prospects at each spots, though recent trades such as the Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle, Nicolas Claxton deals could factor into team’s decisions.
Below, we’ll try our hand at one final guess for the 2026 draft:
1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU
2. Jazz: Cameron Boozer, Duke
3. Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, Kansas
4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
5. Clippers: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
6. Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois
7. Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
8. Hawks: Aday Mara, Michigan
9. Mavericks: Kingston Flemings, Houston
10. Bucks: Brayden Burries, Arizona
11. Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
12. Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
13. Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee
14. Hornets: Dailyn Swain, Texas
15. Bulls: Hannes Steinbach, Washington
16. Grizzlies: Cameron Carr, Baylor
17. Thunder: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
18. Hornets: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers
19. Raptors: Labaron Philon, Alabama
20. Spurs: Allen Graves, Santa Clara
21. Pistons: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
22. 76ers: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
23. Hawks: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
24. Knicks: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
25. Lakers: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
26. Nuggets: Isaiah Evans, Duke
27. Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
28. Nets: Sergio de Larrea, Valencia
29. Cavaliers: Koa Peat, Arizona
30. Mavericks: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
31. Knicks: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
32. Grizzlies: Tarris Reed Jr., UConn
33. Timberwolves: Ryan Conwell, Louisville
34. Kings: Baba Miller, Cincinnati
35. Spurs: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
36. Clippers: Jaden Bradley, Arizona
37. Thunder: Jack Kayil, Berlin
38. Bulls: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia
39. Rockets: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
40. Celtics: Alex Karaban, UConn
41. Heat: Braden Smith, Purdue
42. Spurs: Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
43. Nets: Dillon Mitchell, St. John's
44. Spurs: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
45. Kings: Milos Uzan, Houston
46. Magic: Emanuel Sharp, Houston
47. Suns: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida
48. Mavericks: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt
49. Nuggets: Felix Okpara, Tennessee
50. Raptors: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech
51. Wizards: Nate Bittle, Oregon
52. Clippers: Tobe Awaka, Arizona
53. Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
54. Warriors: Trey Kauman-Renn, Purdue
55. Knicks: Darrion Williams, NC State
56. Bulls: Malik Reneau, Miami
57. Hawks: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
58. Pelicans: Quadir Copeland, NC State
59. Timberwolves: Nick Boyd, Wisconsin
60. Wizards: Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK