NBA Draft Review: How Cameron Boozer Fits with the Grizzlies

On draft night 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies called Cameron Boozer’s name third overall, locking in a franchise cornerstone for the first time since the Ja Morant draft.

The previous project was successful to some extent, but ultimately didn’t reach the heights the organization wanted. Now, Memphis is looking to move into an entirely new era with Boozer at the helm.

Below, we’ll evaluate Boozer’s fit with Memphis:

The Pick: No. 3

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson heard their names called before Boozer, though the Grizzlies very likely would’ve taken Boozer first if they had the chance.

Memphis is an analytically-slanted organization that has poured plenty of that mindset into the draft specifically. And Boozer having been one of the top analytical players ever — by way of dominance as a scorer, passer, rebounder and more at Duke — likely would’ve led them to take him at any slot.

The Value:

Given that the Grizzlies likely would’ve selected him first, getting Boozer at No. 3 is stellar value for the franchise.

Ultimately, they’re lucky they landed within the top-three of a draft class that had three No. 1-level prospects, and even luckier to have left with Boozer.

The Fit:

Schematically, Boozer is a match made in heaven for the current iteration of the Grizzlies.

Firstly, he’s as established a producer as frontcourt prospects go coming out of the draft. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game with the Blue Devils, shooting 56% overall and 39% from three.

Already that makes him a great fit next to Zach Edey, who functioned similarly at the college level as a senior at Purdue. In tandem, the two will add elite two-way rebounding, toughness, physicality, play-finishing and rim-protection. Even more, Boozer is one of the best frontcourt shooting prospects seen in some time, meaning both won’t be packing the paint.

The amount they play together will hinge on Edey’s health, though when they’re on-court there’s little doubt they can impact the game at a high level.

Outside of the frontcourt, the Grizzlies have also amassed wings perfectly suited to Boozer’s play-making style. Those like Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Karim Lopez and more offer big bodies with solid athleticism that should be able to shoot, drive and more.

The guard position — led by Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Walter Clayton Jr. and plenty more — is in a similar spot with off-ball shooting, facilitation and more.

Boozer should be perfectly suited to slide into the Grizzlies’ situation as a rookie. He’ll command on-ball reps and simply produce in a role-player capacity with dirty work, all while helping to develop the team’s other pieces, making it a perfect fit.