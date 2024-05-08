NBA Mock Draft: Simulating the Lottery Five Days Out
There’s just five days remaining until the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, where teams will learn where they’ll be selecting come June.
Despite storylines floating around about the 2024 NBA Draft being a weaker one, teams will still be locked in on getting the best possible prospects and maximizing them.
Here’s how our most recent Tankathon spin went down, and how we mocked the draft:
1. Charlotte Hornets: Alex Sarr, Perth
2. Portland Trail Blazers: Matas Buzelis, Ignite
3. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic, Red Star
4. Washington Wizards: Stephon Castle, UConn
5. Detroit Pistons: Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
6. Toronto Raptors: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Donovan Clingan, UConn
8. Utah Jazz: Ron Holland, Ignite
9. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
10. Atlanta Hawks: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
11. Chicago Bulls: Cody Williams, Colorado
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Kyshawn George, Miami
13. Sacramento Kings: Jared McCain, Duke
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via POR): Tidjane Salaun, Chloet
Analysis:
Charlotte lucked out in this scenario, grabbing the consensus No. 1 prospect in Alex Sarr to create a one-three-five lineup alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Portland took another swing on an Ignite prospect, San Antonio nabbed its point guard of the future and Washington gambled on another connective wing/guard hybrid to help fill out its roster.
Other notable picks include Kentucky's Rob Dillingham to the Toronto Raptors, the Jazz swinging big on forward Ron Holland and Cody Williams sliding to the Bulls at No. 11, who could be looking towards a youth movement as early as next season.
