NBA Mock Draft: Simulating the Top-14 One Day from the Lottery
We’re less than 24 hours from one of the bigger NBA evens of the yer — the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery — where teams will finally learn where they’ll pick in June’s upcoming draft.
Most experts agree at this point that the 2024 draft lacks the typical star-power that usually lingers in the upper ranks of classes. But that won’t stop teams from wanting the best possible pick to fill out their rosters.
Here’s how Draft Digest’s final Tankathon spin landed, and how we projected the picks to go:
1. Toronto Raptors: Alex Sarr, Perth
2. Golden State Warriors: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
3. Chicago Bulls: Nikola Topic, Red Star
4. Charlote Hornets: Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis, Ignite
6. Washinton Wizards: Stephon Castle, UConn
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Ron Holland, Ignite
8. San Antonio Spurs: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Donovan Clingan, UConn
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, Colorado
11. Houston Rockets: Yves Missi, Baylor
12. Atlanta Hawks: Tidjane Salaun, Chloet
13. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jared McCain, Duke
14. Sacramento Kings: Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Analysis:
Easily our most wild mock yet, the Toronto Raptors jumped via the sixth-best odds to No. 1 overall to snag a high-floor 7-footer in Alex Sarr to pair with Scottie Barnes.
The Golden State Warriors’ pick actually conveyed (the first I’ve seen in a simulation), and here, the team swings for Reed Sheppard, a combo guard with eerily similar traits to their superstar who could supplement the exit of Klay Thompson.
It was the worst case scenario for the Pistons, Wizards and Trail Blazers, who all fell in the odds to take swings Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle and Ron Holland, respectively.
Other notable picks include Cody Williams to Utah and Jared McCain to Oklahoma City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.