NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Grab Future Backcourt with Top Two Picks
The NBA Draft is just four days away, and the intel regarding where prospects will land is beginning to heat up.
The Spurs are likely the most interesting team in the draft, owning two top eight picks after landing generational talent Victor Wembanyama last year.
In a recent mock draft I posted you YouTube, the Spurs left with Reed Sheppard and Nikola Topic to fill out their backcourt for the foreseeable future. You can watch the full mock draft below:
In this scenario, the Spurs grab Sheppard at No. 4 and Topic at No. 8.
With Sheppard likely off the board in the top-six, potentially even as high as three, grabbing him with their top pick is likely San Antonio’s only real shot. And with Sheppard offering things like shooting, offensive and defensive play-making, that wouldn’t be a bad option. Sheppard could toggle between point and shooting guard, helping aid Wembanyama in a variety of categories.
At No. 8, the Spurs then gamble on Serbian guard Topic, who’s run the gamut of NBA Draft storylines this year. Topic suffered a knee injury that will see him sidelined for the next several months. But the Spurs — who are playing with house money here with their second lottery pick — have the runway to give the 6-foot-7 guard time to heal and develop.
Topic would eventually become the likely starting point guard alongside Wembanyama, table-setting and getting easy offense inside. Sheppard could play the essential two guard.
Regardless, the Spurs will have plenty of options come draft night.
