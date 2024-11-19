Raptors Land Cooper Flagg in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
At 3-12, the Toronto Raptors currently hold the third-worst record in the league, trumping only the young Wizards and lowly Philadelphia 76ers.
This is by design, as the Raptors will look to land a top 2025 NBA Draft pick in order to vault themselves into a new rebuild with Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick and more leading the charge.
In a recent NBA Mock Draft, the Toronto Raptors landed the No. 1 overall pick via a random Tankathon simulation, and promptly selected Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
At 6-foot-9, Flagg has long been the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and through just a few collegiate games, he’s backed up those merits so far.
Through four games, the former Montverde standout is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists, two steals and nearly two blocks while shooting 44% overall and 22% from beyond the arc.
His efficiency hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been able to stuff the stat sheet in nearly every game, and stands to improve in a number of areas, including ranged shooting. While players like Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Egor Demin and more are sure to try and claim the top spot, much will need to be done in order to dethrone the Blue Devil’s top prospect’
With the Raptors, Flagg would join with Barnes as one of the better forward duos in all the league, both able to score, handle the rock, pass, defend on the perimeter or interior, and do everything in between. Simply put, those two would likely raise both the floor and ceiling of the team just by being on-court.
He would be their most talented add in years.
For now, Toronto will continue trudging through the 2024-25 regular season in hopes of landing a franchise-altering talent next June.
