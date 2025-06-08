NBA Mock Draft: Washington State Forward Cedric Coward Selected in Lottery
Every draft cycle, there's an under-the-radar wing who blasts up draft boards late in the process. This year, it was Washington State forward Cedric Coward, who went from a second-round projection to a borderline lottery pick on many draft boards.
Coward played just six games last season, but averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range, impressing enough to warrant an invite to the NBA Combine. It was there his draft stock truly skyrocketed to the now lottery projected range.
In NBA Draft On SI's latest mock draft, Coward was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 13 overall pick, becoming the fifth Washington State Cougar to be drafted this decade, including fellow former Cougar turned Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye.
Coward fits in smoothly with the Hawks roster, full of lanky, ball-handling wings to surround Trae Young. He'd join 2024 first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, 2024-2025 Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels and double-double machine Jalen Johnson in the core, and has a clear path to carve minutes for himself.
Coward's on-ball scoring prowess could lead to him harnessing a big role on the bench right away, potentially taking over many of Caris LeVert's shot attempts with the bench unit. Coward can be a high-usage player in many different lineups due to his switch ability and shooting.
Atlanta has the perfect mix of youth and talent in what could be a weak Eastern Conference next season, and adding Coward to the team as a win-now contributor with star potential would be the perfect fit.