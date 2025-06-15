NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Select Jeremiah Fears at No. 6
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears was one of the Southeastern Conference's premiere scorers last season at just 18 years old. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, leading Oklahoma to a 20-14 record.
NBA Draft On SI's latest mock draft had the Washington Wizards selecting fears with the No. 6 pick, making him the fourth guard off the board. While still raw and holding efficiency and defensive concerns, Fears raw scoring prowess and volume at his is largely unprecedented amongst his peers.
This gives Fears the potential to become a future All-Star in the association, which the Wizards have lacked since the departure of Bradley Beal. Washington has built up quite the supporting cast of young players over the past two seasons, but don't have a guy that sticks out as a future first option yet – the role that Fears could claim.
Fears offensive role can be whatever the coaching staff feels he's ready for, and usage can increase throughout the season. Both Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington have succeeded in playing off and on-ball roles, meaning Fears should have solid support in his potential backcourt teammates. Fears also gives the Wizards another immediate ball handler to create offense for himself and teammates, which isn't something many players on the roster are capable of.
Fears' defensive woes would be covered by one of the league's most promising young defensive fronts of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. As the youthful Wizards core grows together, the Fears' work ethic is a perfect match to be at the helm of the rebuild.