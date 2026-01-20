NBA Mock Trade: Grizzlies Offer New Home for Heat Rookie

It’s no secret that Grizzlies’ point guard Ja Morant is one of the top remaining trade chips on the market.

Memphis, at just 18-23 on the season, feels far away from true contention. And with Ja Morant being a win-now guard at 26-years-old, as well as some inter-team skirmishes, conclusions can be drawn that Morant might find a new team soon.

The Miami Heat are perpetually involved in trade rumors, though they’ve seldom been active over the last handful of years. Still, at No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, it feels like they could finally involve themselves and shake up their roster.

Below, we’ll evaluate a deal that could help Miami land a win-now star, and the Grizzlies to reposition themselves in the Western Conference moving forward:

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Terry Rozier, Davion Mitchell, Kasparas Jakucionis, Unprotected 2026 Heat First

Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr.

Grizzlies’ fans likely envision a bigger return when thinking of Morant trades, though if Trae Young’s sendoff is any indication, the market may not be ready to pay Memphis well. Morant’s athleticism has waned in recent years, and his general efficiency has been hurt as a result.

Despite that, he’s still worthy gamble for the Heat, who in this scenario are able to create a core of Morant, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo.

It’s not without a cost, however. Guard Terry Rozier is sent to make money work, and could be flipped on Memphis’ end to offer teams an expiring deal. They get a solid asset in guard Davion Mitchell, who could be flipped for assets as well if Memphis opts for a full rebuild.

The prizes of the deal for the Grizzlies are rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, as well as the Heat’s projected first round 2026 draft pick.

Jakucionis, the No. 20 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, has shown immense potential, albiet in limited minutes for Miami. At 6-foot-5, he's a scoring and facilitating guard, who could have the ability to moonlight as a wing. He saw elite output in a one-and-done season with Illiniois as year ago, and has portrayed keen jump-shooting and play-making when given time for the Heat.

Additionally, Memphis would add the Heat's 2026 first, which would likely yield a solid pick in the best draft in some time. It would currently convey at No. 15, and could allow the team flexibility to trade up by adding their third upcoming first.

Memphis would obviously ship off fire-power in this scenario, though they could push for a youth movement and strong 2026 NBA Draft.