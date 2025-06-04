NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Jump to Top-10 at NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearing, and rumors are swirling about which teams are wanting to draft where.
The Houston Rockets have been noted as a team to eye regarding trading their pick, which stands at No. 10 via the Phoenix Suns’ down season.
There’s been no indication that the Heat want to try and trade up in the draft. But in making the postseason — and subsequently being swept — they lost out on lottery odds, instead landing No. 20. If Miami was dead set on landing a lottery prospect, they could potentially nab Houston’s.
Below, we’ll evaluate what it could take for Miami to trade up at the draft, and who they might take:
Miami Heat get: No. 10, Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets get: Nikola Jovic
The centerpieces of this deal are essentially the No. 10 pick for Heat forward Nikola Jovic, which allows Miami to re-roll on a talented lottery prospect.
While Jovic is a talented youngster in his own right, averaging 10.7 points on 46% shooting in Year 3, he’s likely not needle-moving for the Heat at this point as just one piece in a fading core. But the No. 10 pick could be if they play their cards right.
Shooting 37% from three on 4.6 attempts per game, Jovic would be a perfect floor-spacer for Houston, which they desperately need, making giving up a top-10 pick worth it. In order to make money and roster spots work, the Rockets send over Aaron Holiday, who’s likely set to lose out on minutes due to Reed Sheppard’s Year 2 surge.
The Heat most need a backcourt member, and there could be a few talented one’s floating around there in Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, Jase Richardson, or even Kon Knueppel and Jeremiah Fears, should they slip.
The team could also gamble on a number of talented wings similar to Jovic, such as Carter Bryant, Rasheer Fleming and Cedric Coward, though their rookie contracts would be more valuable than an impending extension.
Regardless, the Heat will have options heading into the draft with pick No. 20.