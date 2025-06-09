NBA Mock Trade: Magic Trade Into Top-10, Draft Kon Knueppel
The 2025 NBA Draft is just weeks away, and plenty of teams are prepping to add top talent.
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper’s destinations seem set in stone, but nearly every other selection feels up in the air at this point. One player whose destination seems especially polarizing is Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel.
At around 6-foot-5 with a bulky frame and some of the best shooting in the class, Knueppel is sure to be coveted. But it’s not yet known by who. While his pick-and-roll prowess and stingy defense help his case, he’s not exactly the highest-upside player in the draft, and could be passed up due to it.
In the event the Blue Devil falls slightly, the Magic should be waiting to swoop in. In a recent mock draft and trade posted to YouTube, they did just that:
Orlando Magic get: No. 10
Houston Rockets get: 2026 Magic FRP, No. 16
In this theoretical deal, Orlando trades a future first to jump up six spots and nab Knueppel. While it might seem a steep price, the wing’s perfect fit mitigates the damage.
Having shot 41% from three on over five attempts per game as a true freshman, Knueppel has claim to being one of the best 3-point shooters in the class. A skill the Magic desperately need given they finished dead-last in the NBA from beyond the arc last season.
Additionally, his better-than-expected ball-handling and defense could aid the team, too.
Alongside players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and more, Knueppel would properly space the floor, all while adding high-IQ and feel.
This trade only works in the even the Knueppel slips some, but it’s not out of the question given some athletic limitations.