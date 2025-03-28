NBA Prospects Shine in March Madness Action
Last night we saw incredible March Madness action with four exciting games featuring numerous NBA prospects. Let's take a look at a few standouts.
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
The 6-foot-6, 225 pound junior was extremely impressive in Texas Tech's comeback win against Arkansas. He had 20 points, three assists, nine rebounds, three steals, and one block. While he didn't shoot efficiently in this one, he made it when it mattered -- including hitting a game-tying three to send the game to overtime and then hitting the game-winning bucket in overtime.
Williams is a projected second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Read More: Darrion Williams Interview
Cooper Flagg, Duke
The 6-foot-9, 205 pound freshman continued to show why he's the projected first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, impacting the game tremendously on both ends of the floor. The Maine Event finished with 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and went 6-for-14 on twos, three-for-five on threes, and nine-for-10 from the free throw line. The 18 year old's impact helped Duke defeat Arizona 100-93 to move on to the Elite Eight.
Flagg is one one of eight players on track to meet my Productive Young Athlete query, a query in which 76% of players who meet the criteria play five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the league (84 player sample size).
Read More: Cooper Flagg Preseason Scouting Report
Mark Sears, Alabama
The 6-foot-1 graduate student led the Crimson Tide to a 113-88 win over BYU last night, scoring 34 points while racking up eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and shooting 10-16 from beyond the arc (62.5%).
Sears is a projected second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While his size appears to be a concern, if his 6-foot-1 measurement ends up being accurate, data may actually support him sticking in the NBA.
In the 2003-2012 NBA draft classes, 62.5% of drafted players listed under 6-foot-2 "stuck" in the NBA. In the 2013-2022 draft classes, this number had a significant drop-off as only 45.7% of drafted players listed under 6-foot-2 "stuck" in the NBA or are currently in the NBA and considered likely to stick.
However, from 2003-2012, 50% (7-of-14) of players listed at 6-foot-1 stuck in the NBA. From 2013-2022, that number increased to a whopping 76.4% (13-of-17). This still means that, from totality of 2003-2022, 64.5% (20-of-31) of players listed at 6-foot-1 have stuck in the NBA. This is similar to the stick-rate of a late first round pick from 2003-2017, as 66% of players drafted in this range over that time period stuck in the NBA.
Read More: A Study on Undersized Guards
Derik Queen, Maryland
Last weekend, Queen hit a clutch game-winning shot that helped elevate Maryland past Colorado State. Yesterday, despite the loss to a talented Florida team, the 6-foot-10 freshman scored 27 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals while shooting 47.1% from the field, 25% from three (four attempts), and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.
Queen is also, alongside Flagg, one of the eight players on track to meet my Productive Young Athlete query.