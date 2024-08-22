2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg Preseason Scouting Report
Cooper Flagg is one of the most decorated NBA Draft prospects in recent years, as the Duke commit led Montverde Academy to an undefeated season this past year, going 33-0 and winning the 2024 Chipotle High School Nationals championship. Additionally, Flagg was named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith National Player of the Year, and a McDonald's All-American this past season.
He also won a Gold Medal with USA Basketball in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup where he was named to the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup All-Star Five. Lastly, Flagg was the only non-professional basketball player to be named to the 2024 USA Men's Junior National Select Team, and he hasn't even played a game in college yet.
The consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game while maintaining a reported 4.1 weighted GPA this past season. Let's dive into how he projects to the NBA.
Key Information
Year: Freshman
2025 NBA Draft Age: 18.5 years old
Physical: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, and a projected 7-foot-plus wingspan
Offensive Value Proposition
Flagg has three potential archetypes he can fulfill to make an impact on the offensive end in the NBA. He will likely be able to provide value as a play finisher and stationary shooting wing while having upside as a slasher.
Stationary Shooter Projection
While Flagg may have an unorthodox shooting form, he's shot 38% from beyond the arc over the past two seasons at Montverde on 144 attempts. Additionally, he's converted 80% of his free throws over the past two seasons (139 attempts), which is a positive sign regarding his long-term potential as a shooter. Most importantly, despite the unique nature of it, his form has become increasingly consistent from shot to shot and is a fluid motion.
Play Finisher
Additionally, the Duke freshman is a high-flying athlete with solid touch around the rim. His potential as a play finisher comes alive in transition but shows up in the halfcourt out of off-ball cuts as well.
Upside as a Slasher
The former National Gatorade Player of the Year has shown upside as a driver as well. While he'll continue to get stronger, Flagg uses a blend of functional strength and length to create rim pressure at times. However, Flagg can improve his ball-handling as a driver, as occasionally he'll be stripped when driving to the basket.
Shooting Off the Dribble
Lastly, Flagg has shown potential as a shooter off the dribble and even displayed self-creation flashes at times. This will help him continue to be effective off of attacking closeouts when driving lanes are cut off, help him be a threat in the in-between area as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, and could also make it easier to create rim pressure as a slasher. Additionally, the ability to create for himself will only continue to increase what his potential ceiling as a player is.
Defensive Value Proposition
The defensive end is undoubtedly where Flagg has elite upside, both due to his switchability and his potential as a rim protector.
On-Ball Defense
Flagg has the lateral quickness, length, and active hands to be an elite on-ball defender in the NBA, assuming he continues to fill out his frame to deal with stronger drivers.
Off-Ball Defensive Activity/Rotations
Arguably Flagg's most clear strength is his overall off-ball defense. His awareness in passing lanes, activity at the nail, the amount of ground he covers, and his overall rim protection help anchor a defense and consistently makes it more difficult for the opposing team to get a quality look.
Rim Protection
The consensus No. 1 overall recruit has the potential to be an elite rim protector. His timing, length, effort, and ground coverage all lead to him projecting as a capable weakside rim protector in the NBA.
Motor
Flagg's motor is another aspect of his game that pops on film. Whether it's through his effort on the boards on both ends of the floor, the amount of ground he covers, his awareness in passing lanes, or his hustle to block shots in transition, Flagg's motor stands out on film.
Grade: Top Three Pick
