NBA Rookie Center's Fits and Keys to Development
In today’s NBA, big men are typically asked to serve more roles than what traditional bigs were used for. The 2024 NBA Draft was full of bigs with unique games, and it will be intriguing to see how teams use them as rookies as well as their plans for long-term development. Let's look at four players selected in the first round who will be interesting to monitor in the years to come:
Alex Sarr | Washington Wizards | Center | 7-foot-1 | 215 lbs
Alex Sarr is still a very raw prospect with high upside but seems to be caught between playing as a four or a five at the NBA level. Reports indicate that Sarr wants to play as a four, while the Wizards are hoping he will take over the five spot. Sarr is athletic and an extremely versatile defender, so it may not matter all that much which position he is labeled as, but keeping a top-two selection happy should be high on Washington's list of priorities.
He has shown flashes of potentially becoming a stretch-big down the road, but still has a way to go. As Washington is still in the midst of a rebuild without too many key building blocks, Sarr should be one of the players around whom the team forms its roster to maximize his potential. Coming into his rookie year, he will be playing alongside newly acquired Jonas Valanciunas, which could allow him to play further away from the rim and continue developing his outside game without needing to worry about team success for the time being.
Donovan Clingan | Portland Trail Blazers | Center | 7-foot-2 | 265 lbs
Donovan Clingan fits the mold of a traditional big due to his massive frame and low-post finishing ability. He was one of, if not the, best rim protectors in the 2024 draft and should be able to help the struggling Blazers defense. While Clingan will primarily serve as a rim protector and play finisher in his rookie season, his passing connectivity could eventually become a key component of their offense while playing with high-ceiling guards such as Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe.
In Clingan’s career at UConn, he did a great job of playmaking out of the high post and running designated hand-offs. NBA big men with good feel and playmaking instincts are highly valuable as they expand what teams can run on that end of the floor. Don’t expect him to be a Jokic-level playmaker, as he is one-of-a-kind, but simply being able to keep the ball moving and find cutters could open the floor for his teammates and allow the athleticism of the Blazers to shine.
Zach Edey | Memphis Grizzlies | Center | 7-foot-4 | 300 lbs
Zach Edey was one of the more polarizing and productive players in recent college basketball history. There has been a wide variety of opinions on how well this will carry over to the NBA, but after a strong showing in the summer league, most people have bought in. With summer league not typically providing a perfect picture of what players will be in the NBA, Edey’s role with the Grizzlies is still up in the air. While in college, Purdue ran their offense through Edey nearly every possession. It showcased his dominance but may set him up for a learning curve in the NBA.
Playing with one of the top guards in Ja Morant will force Edey into more of a play-finishing role on offense. The NBA has moved away from set post-ups, with the exception of a few major players, so Edey will likely have to adapt his game to fit the Grizzlies’ offense. While he will still get a handful of post-up opportunities, he will need to focus more on pick-and-rolls and crashing the offensive glass. These were already parts of Edey’s game, but seeing him make them his calling card will be interesting as he progresses and finds the most effective way to fit into a skilled Grizzlies roster.
Kel’el Ware | Miami Heat | Center | 7-foot-0 | 240 lbs
Kel’el Ware best fits the archetype of modern big men in the NBA. He is a long, athletic center with the ability to stretch the floor on the offensive end. His long wingspan and explosive vertical allow him to block shots and compete for rebounds. Ware faced criticism in college for lacking the work ethic and drive to reach the full potential of his game, but this seems hard to believe after being drafted by Miami.
The Heat are known for their intensity and internal development, so their willingness to select Ware in the first round seems to put these rumors to rest. He had a highly productive summer league and was active on both ends of the court. While the Heat already have an All-Star big man in Bam Adebayo, Ware seems to be a perfect piece to share the floor with, as Bam could slide into more of a four. This is a role that Adebayo has been vocal about wishing to fill, and if Ware can find his place within the Heat culture, the two have the potential to create one of the more dangerous front-courts in the NBA. It will be interesting to see how these two are used together in the 2025 season as they lay the foundation of Heat basketball for years to come.
