NBA Rookie Outlook: Miami Heat Center Kel'el Ware
From year one at Oregon to year two at Indiana, Kel'el Ware's humongous leap in nearly every statistical department illuminated his growth with the Hoosiers program. It was evident.
Nearly a 10-point and 13% improvement as a scorer, averaged over five more rebounds and made a 15% jump as a 3-point shooter -- all in a year for the 7-footer who started all 30 games played for the Hoosiers a season ago. It's a leap that came along with more time on the floor of course, as he maximized his numbers while doubling the amount of play time he saw with Indiana compared to Oregon.
And being picked No. 15 overall to the Miami Heat, Ware holds some serious potential in the frontcourt as he follows behind Bam Adebayo. Learning behind one of the most defensively formidable centers in the game will undoubtedly get you some good knowledge, and of course great repetitions -- and in a player's first season, it's paramount to have a solid veteran coaching you by your side.
On the floor, Ware will man the center position for the Heat's reserve unit, more than likely working alongside sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love in the forward slot, working as a rim protector and deterrent with his length and anticipation while he'll also come in and have a pretty scoring presence. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, Ware tallied nearly two blocks per game, and his impact as an obstacle down low won't change much with his 240-pound frame.
All in all, Ware's setup as a rookie with a solidified backup role and a mentor to coach him will be immense. And on the upward trend -- albeit entering a professional landscape -- should propel him to a promising rookie season come October.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.