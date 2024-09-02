NBA Rookie Outlook: Wizards' Bub Carrington
Bub Carrington begins his NBA career on a team who has struggled in recent years, unsuccessfully vying to reach past the bottom five in the Eastern Conference and has been a team who has failed to find a bonafide identity.
One 6-foot-4 Pittsburgh profuct could become a solid player for Washington, as Bub Carrington comes onto the team as the No. 14 draft pick while also joining No. 2 overall Alex Sarr on the same night. Carrington's scoring ability paired with his positional size can surely give him ample opportunity on the Wizards' roster this season, making up the lead guard role in the reserve unit.
His ability as a shot creator and initiator on the offensive is going to be where he brings most of his impact, and his position more than likely backing up Malcolm Brogdon will allow him to do that. Putting up 13.8 points on nearly 12 attempts in Carrington's 33 games -- all starts -- coupled with a high rebounding average of 5.1 and 4.1 assists showed the impact he had for the Panthers, as he and Blake Hinson helped steer the ship for the 22-11 Panthers a year ago.
That was his lone season at Pittsburgh, and now he finds him himself in Washington with what most likely will not be a short leash. And his creativity will help him in that aspect, but for.a relatively high volume player, finding other ways to produce outside of his typical shot creation will be vital in the league.
At 19 years old, Carrington will be an exciting prospect to watch in D.C. this season -- along with seeing how he and Sarr will mesh when they are on the floor together.
