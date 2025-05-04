NBA Rookie Report Cards: Picks No. 4-6
In the 2024-25 rookie class’ first set of report cards, the top three picks each earned a grade for their performance in their respective debut seasons.
Starting with the top pick, Zaccharie Risacher earned an A, while Alexandre Sarr got an A-, and Reed Sheppard received a B. Now, picks four through six will enter the spotlight and get assigned a grade for their rookie campaign.
Remember, this grade not only reflects their impact this year, but more so the level of optimism that should surround them moving forward, particularly relative to their draft position.
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs: A-
No. 4 Overall Pick
After a Rookie of the Year race that went back-and-forth all season, Stephon Castle emerged with the final honors, giving the San Antonio Spurs their second consecutive winner. Castle enjoyed some intriguing flashes throughout the season as he leveraged his athleticism to bring value as a playmaker and defender. The 6-foot-5, 20-year-old wing also displayed some potential as a scorer as he led all rookies with just under 15 points per game.
However, Castle’s current lack of three-point proficiency cannot be overlooked. He shot just 28.5% from beyond the arc this season as he’s still far from an average perimeter shooter. Three-point shooting is an essential skill for any perimeter player to reach high levels of playoff impact in the modern NBA, and Castle didn’t show much improvement here. Without this skill, it will be an uphill battle for the former UConn Husky to become a potent enough scorer to be an effective on-ball or off-ball creator. This current weakness keeps Castle from an A grade, earning an A-.
Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons: B
No. 5 Overall Pick
In his rookie season, Ron Holland quietly played a meaningful bench role for the Detroit Pistons as they returned to the postseason. The 6-foot-7 wing played just under 16 minutes per game in 81 out of 82 appearances. In these minutes, he played energetic perimeter defense and crashed the boards with vigor, displaying what his impact may look like moving forward.
Still, in these same minutes, Holland also showed how far he is from true NBA impact. He’s still a very raw scorer, especially with his 23.8% three-point shooting. He’ll have to significantly improve his offensive repertoire to bring a playoff impact in the future, but Holland earns a B grade for his success in other facets of the game.
Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets: C
No. 6 Overall Pick
The Charlotte Hornets’ selection of Tidjane Salaun surprised many evaluators and fans last June. The 19-year-old Frenchman brought upside with his youth and 6-foot-9 frame, but failed to make much of it in his first year. He shot just 33% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc as he struggled to find the bottom of the net throughout the season. In his best games, he converted three-to-four deep shots and posted double-digit points, demonstrating potential as a frontcourt shooter down the road. For now, though, Salaun earns a C grade for a disappointing rookie season.