NBA Rookies: Darryn Peterson Showing Promise Despite Jazz Struggles

Darryn Peterson is one of the best shooting prospects in recent draft history. He got off to a slow start offensively but is slowly turning the corner.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft got off to a rough start to his NBA career. But with his recent performances, he's starting to silence critics. On Friday, he had 21 points against the Mavericks, then this past Sunday he put up 26 against the Timberwolves. Over the last two games he's shot 51% from the field, 46% from three and 100% from the line. The Jazz have needed him to step up with unfortunate injuries from Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Keyonte George.

On the surface, what Peterson has been doing isn't too impressive. He's shooting 39% from the field. But that's as a guard, taking shots off the dribble and off the catch. He's getting double teamed and receiving the toughest wing defenders every single night especially with their main engines sidelined with injuries. And he has slowly just been getting better every night.

The Jazz are 1-9 right now but it's not because of Peterson. When Peterson is on the floor, they are 2.2 points per possession better when he's on the floor on offense. And then on defense, they are 3.7 points per possession better as well. Peterson has been the only constant for Utah that has consistently made the team better.

Peterson is doing everything it takes to pull the Jazz to wins. Whether it's on offense with the scoring or on defense with his improved activity. He is currently leading the Jazz in deflections and is one of the better deflections guys in the entire NBA. He already leads his peers Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybansta in blocks.



He hasn't even really started getting to the free throw line at a high rate. When that starts happening, things could get scary quick. This is an absolute star in development.

Peterson has looked like a superstar over the last two games. The Jazz drafted him to be potentially the face of the franchise long term so the challenge of being the focal point will be something he needs to embrace. This upcoming game against the Heat, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Lauri Markkaneen are all out. This could be where Darryn takes it to another level.