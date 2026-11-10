Heat vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

The Miami Heat haven’t gotten off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, but they have a second consecutive matchup with a one-win team on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat held on to beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, getting to 4-6 in the 2026-27 season, and now they’ll take on the one-win Utah Jazz, who lost to Minnesota on the road on Nov. 8.

Utah’s season has been a nightmare with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) going down and Jusuf Nurkic missing the start of the campaign with an injury. The Walker Kessler trade in the offseason has hurt the Jazz, who went from a potential play-in team to a potential relegation team in just a few weeks.

Rookie Darryn Peterson has yet to find his footing in the NBA, but he may have an easier time against a Miami team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating through the first three weeks.

The Heat have title hopes after dealing for Giannis, and they need to take care of business – even on the road – against a team like Utah that seems to be outside of the play-in conversation in the West.

Oddsmakers have set the Heat as road favorites in Utah, but can Erik Spoelstra’s team cover?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on Nov. 10.

Heat vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -8.5 (-105)

Jazz +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Heat: -359

Jazz: +286

Total

227.5 (Over -106/Under -115)

Heat vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): WPLG Local 10, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Heat record: 4-6

Jazz record: 1-9

Heat vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Lauri Markkanen – questionable

Keyonte George – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Heat vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo 12+ Rebounds (-150)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Giannis to have a big game on the glass against Utah:

This season, the Greek Freak is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game to lead the Heat, and he's picked up a ton of rebound chances (20.3 per game) each night. A wrist injury hasn’t slowed Antetokounmpo down, and he’s probable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.

The rebound chances have given him a really high floor when it comes to this prop, which is set at 12+ (-150) or OVER 12.5 (-101) in the latest odds. I don't mind moving the line down to 12+, especially since Giannis has at least 12 boards in eight of his 10 games this season.

He's cleared this line in seven consecutive matchups, and the Jazz have really struggled on the glass with Jusuf Nurkic still out of the lineup and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined as well.

Utah ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebound percentage. This should be an easy matchup for Antetokounmpo -- and it's one that Miami must win. So, he should play a pretty heavy dose of minutes with the Heat favored on the road.

Heat vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

These are the two worst teams in the NBA against the spread this season – Miami is 2-8, Utah is 1-9 – which makes for an interesting betting matchup.

The Jazz are extremely short-handed with Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic all out while Lauri Markkanen is questionable. The Jazz have been awful across the board, ranking 29th in offensive rating, 22nd in defensive rating and 26th in net rating through their first 10 games.

Even though Miami is 22nd in net rating, the Heat are getting some awful opponent shooting luck to start the year, as teams are hitting 39.4 percent of their 3s against the Heat.

That should eventually come down, and the Jazz may be just the team to do it, as they’re 26th in 3-point percentage this season.

I don’t love the idea of laying this many points with a Heat team that struggled against the Kings, but Antetokounmpo being in the lineup should be enough to beat a banged-up Jazz team with relative ease.

Pick: Heat -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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