NBA Rookies to Watch in Tonight’s Summer League Slate
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went, and a vast majority of the league left with shiny newbies ready to hit the ground running. The 2024 NBA Summer League is officially underway, with a four-game slate on tonight’s docket.
Here are a few names to watch:
Jared McCain, Sixers
McCain looked the part of a future contributor Monday, pouring on 15 points and adding plenty of his patented hustle plays.
The only thing yet to translate for McCain is his biggest strength: shooting. He finished 0-for-6 from beyond the arc against the Thunder, seeing a few narrowly bounce out.
Tonight he’ll take on the Grizzlies, and hope to see his first professional three fall at 6 p.m.
Zach Edey, Grizzlies
Edey was one of the most polarizing players in the 2024 draft cycle, and potentially the last few seasons. At 7-foot-4, many questioned how his game would translate, and Monday night he showed a glimpse of that.
He poured on 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, functioning as one of Memphis’ best players. Against Philadelphia on Tuesday, he’ll look to prove he can do the same thing on a nightly basis.
Isaiah Collier, Jazz
After posting 14 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals in his first ever professional game, Collier has now added his name to this watch list.
He had an up-and-down lone season at USC, but was the No. 1 player per RSCI coming into the year, and his game could translate even better to the spaced-out NBA. All eyes will be on the dynamic point guard to see if he can replicate Monday’s success.
Collier and co. will take on OKC at 8 p.m.
