NBA Trade Deadline Shifts Around 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA's trade deadline came and went, leaving a historic number of players around the league on new teams.

While some teams were in search of talent that could help their odds at a Finals run in the coming months, others were looking to bolster their pick cache. Specifically in the upcoming '26 draft, which has been lauded as the best in some time.

Here were the major moves centered around the 2026 NBA Draft’s first round:

Mavericks deal Anthony Davis to Washington

Just a year removed from making the blockbuster of a lifetime, Dallas made another one on Wednesday, sending out Anthony Davis to Washington in a deal centered around draft capital.

In totality, the Mavericks shipped out Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum, grabbing Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

One of the firsts was OKC’s 2026 selection, which is currently projected to land at No. 30. There’s certainly been larger draft hauls, but given the depth of the 2026 draft, Dallas could still leave with a talent.

76ers’ trade former first for draft capital

The 76ers made one of the more shocking moves of the week, trading former No. 16 pick Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a first-round pick and three seconds.

McCain is an interesting case, having shown real talent in a short first season, but an up-and-down second marred by injuries. Ultimately, Philadelphia chose to send him to the defending champs to get under the tax and pick up four draft picks.

The first is the Rockets’ 2026 pick, which is currently projected to land at No. 23, in a solid range to land the Sixers a cost-controlled prospect.

Pacers make bold move for a center

The Pacers and Clippers agreed to one of the more unique deals in recent memory Thursday, with LA sending out star center Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two firsts and one second round pick.

The catch was the Pacers’ 2026 first-round pick, which was sent to LA with protections on No. 1-4, and No. 10-30. Indiana currently has the third-best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, which would give them just a 52% chance of keeping their pick.

Indiana has effectively rolled the dice on grabbing both Zubac and one of the top-four prospects, and will otherwise give up their pick to the Clippers, who are in desperate need of a rebuild.