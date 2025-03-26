NBA Draft

NCAA Tournament: Top Prospects In West Region

The stage for the sweet 16 is set and will begin on Thursday. Who is the top prospect on each team in the West Region?

Isaac Condra

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) passes the ball against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) passes the ball against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the Final Four. Let’s dive into the top prospects on each team in the West Region and break down what makes them an enticing prospect.

Florida | Alex Condon

Mar 15, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) shoots a three point basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators are one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Championship. The guards on this team get a lot of love, but Alex Condon has been the X-Factor for this squad. The 6-foot-10 big man showcases stretch big ability, above-the-rim finishes, and great activity on both ends of the floor. Out of all the remaining bigs in the tournament, Condon might be the best passer remaining. He has a great feel for the game and does a great job of consistently making winning plays. He makes the guards' job much easier due to the consistent winning plays he makes on both ends of the floor.

Maryland | Derik Queen

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) passes the ball against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Derik Queen is coming off a game-winning floater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 big man is extremely skilled and he has especially shown that to end the season. He has the ability to score at a high level in the low post, he has great footwork and his touch is off the charts. If Queen can continue to show he has the potential to stretch the floor, then the sky's the limit. Outside of scoring he’s an advanced passer with a great feel for the game. Some questions about his athleticism but scouts should begin to look past it.

Texas Tech | JT Toppin

Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) reacts after a play against the Drake Bulldogs during the first half at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Player of the Year has been a double-double machine for a good portion of the season. JT Toppin plays with a ton of energy for a 6-foot-9 big man. He does a great job of generating second-chance scoring opportunities with putback layups and dunks. Toppin crashes the glass better than any other player remaining in the NCAA Tournament. He will make a lot of hustle plays and make consistent winning plays that will always help keep Texas Tech in the game. If he continues to improve as an outside shooter then he has a clear role in the NBA down the line.

Arkansas | Boogie Fland

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boogie Fland missed a significant portion of the regular season due to a thumb injury, but he was able to return in the NCAA Tournament and has added a ton of offense to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He's instant offense due to his great shot-making ability, spot-up shooting ability, elite floater, and he has a great assist-to-turnover ratio. Fland is very shifty and creative with the ball and now that he’s getting more and more healthy, he should get more comfortable making plays on the offensive end for Arkansas.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Isaac Condra
ISAAC CONDRA

Isaac is the founder of Global Scouting and an analyst for Draft Digest. He has scouted and covered the NBA draft for the last five years, with experience analyzing players at all levels.

Home/Newsfeed