NCAA Tournament: Top Prospects In West Region
We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the Final Four. Let’s dive into the top prospects on each team in the West Region and break down what makes them an enticing prospect.
Florida | Alex Condon
The Florida Gators are one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Championship. The guards on this team get a lot of love, but Alex Condon has been the X-Factor for this squad. The 6-foot-10 big man showcases stretch big ability, above-the-rim finishes, and great activity on both ends of the floor. Out of all the remaining bigs in the tournament, Condon might be the best passer remaining. He has a great feel for the game and does a great job of consistently making winning plays. He makes the guards' job much easier due to the consistent winning plays he makes on both ends of the floor.
Maryland | Derik Queen
Derik Queen is coming off a game-winning floater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 big man is extremely skilled and he has especially shown that to end the season. He has the ability to score at a high level in the low post, he has great footwork and his touch is off the charts. If Queen can continue to show he has the potential to stretch the floor, then the sky's the limit. Outside of scoring he’s an advanced passer with a great feel for the game. Some questions about his athleticism but scouts should begin to look past it.
Texas Tech | JT Toppin
The Big 12 Player of the Year has been a double-double machine for a good portion of the season. JT Toppin plays with a ton of energy for a 6-foot-9 big man. He does a great job of generating second-chance scoring opportunities with putback layups and dunks. Toppin crashes the glass better than any other player remaining in the NCAA Tournament. He will make a lot of hustle plays and make consistent winning plays that will always help keep Texas Tech in the game. If he continues to improve as an outside shooter then he has a clear role in the NBA down the line.
Arkansas | Boogie Fland
Boogie Fland missed a significant portion of the regular season due to a thumb injury, but he was able to return in the NCAA Tournament and has added a ton of offense to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He's instant offense due to his great shot-making ability, spot-up shooting ability, elite floater, and he has a great assist-to-turnover ratio. Fland is very shifty and creative with the ball and now that he’s getting more and more healthy, he should get more comfortable making plays on the offensive end for Arkansas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.