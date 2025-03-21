NCAA Tournament: What is the Best Day Two, Round of 64 Prospect Matchup?
The NCAA Tournament is here, and we will witness stars being born, history moments happening, and a ton of great games. Friday is the second day of the round of 64 and we have 16 games set to play all day. Let’s dive into the most exciting prospect matchup that scouts will be paying the most attention to.
Maryland versus Grand Canyon will be an exciting matchup. Derik Queen is a potential top-ten pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 16.3 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 52.9% from the field, 14.3% from behind the arc and 76.8% from the free-throw line.
Queen is a very skilled center who does the majority of his scoring inside the painted area. He has dominated opposing teams with his high level of skill, great footwork and touch around the rim. Not only is he an advanced interior scorer but he also is a very good passing big man. His feel for the game is advanced and it shows on the passing reads he’s able to make. Queen is undoubtedly one of the most skilled bigs in college basketball and it’s why he’s a potential top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Grand Canyon is back in the NCAA tournament this year after seeing an appearance last year where they pulled off an opening-round shocker versus Saint Mary’s. After being a 12-seed last year, they are a 13-seed this year, so just a step lower than a year ago. This team finished second in their conference, but in the conference championship, they beat the top-seeded Utah Valley, who only suffered one loss during their entire stint in the conference.
This team’s top prospect is Tyon Grant-Foster, who is a senior wing who stands at 6-foot-7. Some scouts believed he was going to enter the draft last year, but he elected to return to school for another season. This season, he was recovering from an injury, and his stats took a bit of a hit, but as of recently, he has turned things around. The athletic wing can make above-the-rim finishes, be a versatile defender, and be a solid shot-maker.
Scouts will be curious to see how Grant-Foster will handle the size that Maryland possesses. He struggled to be efficient this season for Grand Canyon but if he were an efficient scorer versus this Maryland squad, then his stock could go back to where it once was. Queen will need to continue doing high-skilled things for Maryland, and they should have a great chance of winning. This should be a very fun game that will tip off at 4:35 p.m. EST on TBS.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.