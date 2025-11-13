Neoklis Avdalas Continues to Keep Himself on NBA Draft Radars

Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas has been on NBA Draft radars for some time, dating back to his time playing professional basketball with Peristeri in Greece. But his start through three games with Virginia Tech has done more than his case than even a few solid outings at last year’s combine scrimmages.

Despite being 6-foot-9, Avdalas is a true guard, able to handle the rock and facilitate as well as most of the other options in the 2026 NBA Draft. He’ll have the ability to play wing due to his shooting, or forward due to his shot-blocking ability, though he may be best served as a legitimate backcourt option.

On Wednesday night, Avdalas continued his blistering start to the season, going for another 14 points, with seven assists, five rebounds and two blocks for the Hokies. So far, they’re 3-0 with Avdalas leading the charge, this time grabbing another blowout win over St. Joe’s.

Avdalas’ scoring has been one of a few highlights. He’s shooting near-50% from the floor and adding plenty more from beyond the arc, doing so on a variety of shots. He’s gotten downhill with a crafty handle, used footwork and fundamentals to see mid-range shots through, and even hit from long distance.

His 18.3 points per game have been impressive — even against non-conference opponents — especially his 33-point outing in an overtime win versus Providence, which was one of the top prospect performances so far.

Where his scoring has been a highlight, his passing and play-making has been near-perfect.

He’s totaled 22 assists through three games, even more impressively seeing just three total turnovers. His 7.3 assists per game leads Virginia Tech, and he’s also posted a 5.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

He looks exceptionally smooth passing the ball, doing so from the pick-and-roll, as well in the open floor. He's set his teammates up early and often, helping to propel the Hokies' offense in all three games. In his opener, he failed to score the ball at a great rate, but still impacted the game overall with nine assists to just one turnover.

The 2026 NBA Draft class has already had a myriad of players turn heads. But Avdalas has caught real steam in the early part of the season. It seems NBA decision-makers could be ready to chance him around the lottery, with the potential for him to go even higher with solid conference play.