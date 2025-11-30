Nets Rookie Danny Wolf Posts Career-High in Loss to Bucks

If you had seen any of Danny Wolf's performances this season with the Long Island Nets in the G League, you may not have been surprised by his stat line on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The Nets took on the Bucks, and despite a 116-99 loss, Wolf was the star of the show. Brooklyn's No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft posted a career-high 22 points, four rebounds, four assists a block while shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from three.

Nets rookie Danny Wolf 22 PTS (8-16 FG, 5-9 3P), 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK vs. Bucks https://t.co/nQtekN0LUH pic.twitter.com/V577VCBcuu — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 30, 2025

The Israeli-American has spent most of his early career in Long Island, averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In the NBA, he got a call-up for Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Wolf posted five points and five rebounds in just 13 minutes, but played 30 minutes on Saturday.

This is the second time in a row (and in general) that the Nets got a 20-point performance from their rookie, and it comes, once again, in 30 minutes of action. Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, put up a career-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the 76ers.

In the first half, Wolf got going early with 17 points in 15 minutes. He was taking catch-and-shoot threes from deep, but managed to get inside the paint a few times, including a posterizer over Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma.

Danny Wolf in the first half:



📊 17 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-5 3FG pic.twitter.com/dXdrUqGnuH — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 30, 2025

The 21-year-old got more active in playmaking and rebounding in the second half. Wolf recorded two rebounds, four assists and a block in 15 minutes, while also tacking on five more points.

Coming out of Michigan, Wolf was regarded as a do-it-all prospect. As a seven-footer, scouts marveled at his offensive skill set, not just being able to finish at the rim and rebound. The former Wolverine star was able to facilitate, move and handle the ball extremely well despite being a big man. Wolf was particularly effective playing the power forward position alongside Vlad Goldin.

Now, Wolf and the rest of the rookies are starting to get real opportunities as the Nets continue their rebuilding season. Demin and Drake Powell have been spending most of their time in Brooklyn, while Ben Saraf made his return to the Nets on Saturday and put up 10 points and seven assists. Nolan Traore remains in the G League, but is averaging a solid 16.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.