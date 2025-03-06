New Miami Coach Could Lure NBA Prospects from Duke
Per a report from CBS, the Miami Hurricanes basketball program is expected to add Jai Lucas — a longtime and highly-heralded associate coach at Duke — as its new head coach.
Lucas has been a pivotal part in Duke’s success under Jon Scheyer, most recently helping to land projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg after his reclassification. The second-ranked Blue Devils have just one regular season game remaining prior to a massively important NCAA Tournament.
Following the team’s regular season, Lucas will be leaving to get a kick-start on the Miami job. His first order of business — unluckily for his former squad — will assuredly be talking to highly-ranked Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer, whom he helped recruit.
Per all major recruiting sites, Cameron ranks as one of the top players in the entire country, with Cayden coming in as a four-star. The two hail from Miami, FL, and are projected to both be NBA Draft prospects in the near future, with Cameron as a top-three or even No. 1 pick. The twins chose Duke over Miami initially, but aren’t inked to a deal just yet, and could certainly choose to follow Lucas to the Hurricanes.
It’s hard to argue with the Blue Devils track record in the NBA Draft — as they’re again set to send three lottery picks in Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel.
The Boozers will headline and exceptionally strong 2026 NBA Draft class that also includes AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.
