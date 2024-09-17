Yves Missi Pick Signals New Direction for Pelicans
Since Zion Williamson’s arrival in New Orleans, the forward has rarely taken the court without center Jonas Valanciunas.
Acquired via trade several years ago, the Lithuanian center has long been a mainstay in the Pelicans rotation. But the team is now moving in a new direction following his sign-and-trade with Washington.
And that new direction was acquired in the 2024 NBA Draft in Baylor’s Yves Missi.
Taken with the No. 21 overall pick, Missi was one of the best and most surprising center options in June’s draft. In 34 games with the Bears, the 6-foot-10 high-flier averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.
As far as archetypes go, Missi is supremely different from Valanciunas.
The Cameroonian relies on his athleticism and instincts to fuel his two-way play. Valanciunas was an enforcer, but was more offensive-minded and slower-footed.
Missi’s post-game needs work, and his shooting is a non-factor at the moment, but he offers a drastically different look for the Pelicans. One that will hopefully give Zion Williamson even more firepower and support.
At just 20, Missi is still very much a project selection who will need developing. And it’s understood that veteran Daniel Theis — a longtime NBA journeyman — will handle the bulk of the starting center duties until he’s ready.
But Missi’s potential alone should be enough to get New Orleans’ fans excited for the time being.
