Karlo Matkovic Playing Like a Longterm Piece for Pelicans
After impressing at the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League and in his G League appearances, Karlo Matkovic has carved out a role in the Pelicans' rotation and may be here to stay.
The rookie was drafted by the Pelicans with the 52nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but spent the past couple seasons playing for Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia competing in the ABA and Eurocup. Matkovic has been a key contributor as the team has dealt with constant injuries allowing for him to show what he's capable of with the significant opportunity.
It didn't take Matkovic long to be in the full time rotation after getting his feet wet. Since Jan. 31, he has been a staple off the bench and is playing great basketball for a team that desperately needs big man help. The 6-foot-10 center contributed 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20 minutes Tuesday night against the Clippers, his third straight game in double figures.
Matkovic has an advanced skillset and feel for the game that can go unnoticed at times. He is great around the basket using both hands and has a soft touch that allows him to float the ball from outside the paint. He does a good job relocating to make himself available around the dunker's spot and under the basket cutting behind defenders for easy buckets.
Matkovic is a good rebounder as well using his strength and nose for the ball to grab contested rebounds. On the defensive end, he does a great job of staying vertical on drives using his length to alter shots.
What makes the rookie intriguing long-term is his athleticism and shotmaking ability. Matkovic has an impressive vertical leap that could make him a real lob threat out of pick and rolls with a passer who can get him the ball.
This part of his game hasn't been fully unlocked yet, but he's shown glimpses in the past that would indicate he has the ability, which is extremely valuable in today's game. Also, the big man has shown a solid shooting stroke and has knocked down 13 threes in 28 games at a 34.2% rate. Even more impressive, he's made a number of threes from the corner as well which gives reason to believe he can develop into a floor-spacing big man.
Having these two abilities forces defenses to cover more area and pulls defenders away from the basket. For a Pelicans team with great drivers who need space to create when healthy, Matkovic has the potential to open things up for them and allow his teammates better looks at the rim.
Since entering the rotation on Jan. 31, Matkovic is averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a block in 22.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 56.4% from the field and 36.1% from three over the course of the 18-game stretch. Matkovic will continue to play significant minutes as the Pelicans look for a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
