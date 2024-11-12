Rookie Yves Missi Has Been Silver Lining for Pelicans
It’s no big secret the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t gotten off to the season they’d hoped for.
After acquiring former Hawks’ star Dejounte Murray in the offseason in exchange for more rebuilding-esque pieces, the team was thought to be ready to make a real push in the Western Conference. But Murray, and the team’s star Zion Williamson, have both seen early-season injuries, leading to a 3-8 record through 11 games.
There’s been a silver lining for New Orleans, though, and that comes in the form of rookie Yves Missi.
Drafted at No. 21 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Missi was thought of to be the team’s center of the future. Just not this quickly. He’s gotten off to a blazing start in terms of rookie beginnings, adding an interior punch for NOLA.
On Monday night, he put together what is likely the best professional perfjoamcne of his young career, posting 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He trailed only Brandon Ingram in points, dunking the ball anytime he came within the vicinity of the ring. The team ultimately couldn't come away with the win over Brooklyn, but his performance was inspiring.
On the year, Messi’s now averaging 6.6 points on 52% shooting, adding 1.5 needed blocks per game. They’re not eye-popping numbers, but the former Baylor Bear has shown a great level of poise in rotating into the starting lineup just a handful of games into his career.
For now, the Pelicans will hope to get their stars back alongside the surging Missi in hopes of making a push for the Playoffs.
