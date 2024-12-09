Yves Missi Establishing Himself as Pelicans’ Franchise Center
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2024-25 NBA season with a significant void at the center position. After Jonas Valanciunas departed to join the Washington Wizards, the team turned to its younger players to step up. Among them, 21st overall pick Yves Missi has stood out for much of the year, earning a spot in the starting lineup. Recently, however, Missi has elevated his game to an entirely new level, solidifying his status as one of the league's most impactful rookies.
Over his last eight appearances, seven of which as a starter, Missi has averaged 29 minutes per game, posting an average statline of 14.0 points, 10.6 total rebounds, 5.1 offensive rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. In this stretch, he’s recorded four double-doubles, and exceeded 30 minutes of playing time on four occasions. Further, in his last six games, the 6-foot-11 20-year-old has led the entire NBA with 35 offensive rebounds.
The former Baylor Bear is introducing his imposing physical capabilities to the league by way of standout performances such as his outings against the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. Against Atlanta, Missi logged a career-high 23 points in addition to 12 rebounds, 7 of which coming on the offensive end. In San Antonio last night, Missi battled Victor Wembanyama, and finished with 18 points in addition to 14 rebounds, 9 on offense, and a pair of blocks.
With his mix of explosive leaping, fluid movement skills, and impressive agility, Missi is a top-tier athlete at the center position. Not only does he crash the boards with ferocity, but he also covers lots of ground as a versatile defender. Offensively, he finishes plays with thunderous dunks upon seeing daylight, and even leverages his physical tools for impressive self-creation, such as face-up drives past slower bigs.
New Orleans has long sought a center to complement their strong core of stars at the guard and wing positions, and with the emergence of Missi, they may have finally found their solution.
