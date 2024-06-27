New York Knicks Take Pacome Dadiet No. 25 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
Fresh off the heels of the first blockbuster trade of the summer, New York stuck to their guns at the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting back-to-back at No’s 24 and 25.
With the second of their first round picks, the team took a swing on French prospect Pacome Dadiet.
With a core now comprised of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Julius Randle and the hopeful return of OG Anunoby in free agency, the team will now look to content for next year’s title.
At 6-foot-8, Dadiet is a project in the 2024 NBA Draft, but one that could reap rewards for teams who have patience and a nice runway for him to grow. He has visible feel for the game, and can a little bit of everything in terms offense with shooting prowess and decent athleticism. Even better, he defended well in a good LNB Pro A league.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Dadiet: A French wing with good size, Dadiet is extremely skilled and has a strong frame that he is still growing into. He has a good natural feel for the game and is seemingly just scratching the surface of his potential on both ends. While he's still learning to create for himself at a high level, he is a proven shot-maker.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
