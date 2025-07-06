Nikola Topic Has Flashes of Brilliance in NBA Summer League Debut
International players dominated the top of the 2024 NBA Draft. French forwards Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr claimed the first two spots respectively, and a third French forward, Tidjane Salaun, went sixth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. But the best international player from the 2024 class might not be any of those three. Serbian point guard Nikola Topic fell to 12th overall due to knee injuries that would keep him out for the duration of his rookie season. Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped him up because that wouldn't be an issue for them at all.
Topic did, in fact, sit for the entirety of his first season on an NBA roster. He watched from the bench as Jared McCain and Stephon Castle made their Rookie of the Year cases. He watched the Thunder rampage through the regular season, prevail in a close match-up against countryman Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference Semifinals, and eventually capture the NBA championship by beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.
An injured rookie will fall off the list of discussion topics for a contending team. Topic lurked in the shadows and this past weekend, he finally made his Thunder debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Topic's performance wasn't dominant, but he had flashes of brilliance and reminded onlookers why some considered him to potentially be the best prospect in the 2024 class before his knee issues.
Topic finished the game with 14 points, four assists, two steals, and seven turnovers on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep. He made an impact on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he anticipated well and made plays in passing lanes, while using his strength and balance to get physical with opposing matchups.
Offensively was where Topic stood out, of course. He displayed a level of comfort and confidence that is rare for young guards. He had command of the floor, keeping his dribble tight, and using touch and strength to get inside and finish. He manipulated defenses, waiting until the last possible second to pass to a teammate on a couple of occasions, which led to opponents not being ready for the dish, and his teammates converting open threes.
Seeing Topic shoot the three with such confidence was perhaps the most encouraging part of his debut. Topic shot 31 percent from deep on 85 attempts in his shortened pre-draft season. The shot also looked flat, and at times, he passed up on open looks, which brought up concerns about confidence in his three-point shot. In youth competitions the season before, Topic shot 37 percent on 130 attempts, which believers pointed to, while doubters cited the drop against professionals.
Topic's three-point shot, as well as his health, will be a key factor in whether or not he can reach superstar levels in the NBA. With the Thunder, he will have plenty of time to grow alongside high-level professionals and in five-man units that will complement his game well. Based on what we saw last night, Topic could be a big part of the Thunder's potential long-term dominance in the NBA.
