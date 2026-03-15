Is Anthony Edwards Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Thunder)

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has not missed a game since Jan. 26, but he's popped up on the injury report several teams over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, Edwards is listed as questionable for the Wolves in their marquee afternoon matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota is officially listing the All-Star guard on the injury report with right knee soreness.

Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 14, 2026

Edwards played over 37 minutes on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, dropping 42 points on 13-of-22 shooting to along with eight rebounds and five assists. So, it's possible that he could just be on the injury report as a precaution on Sunday.

Still, that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from setting the Wolves as massive underdogs against the No. 1-seeded Thunder. Minnesota is an 8.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, even though it has won two of the three meetings between these teams this season.

Edwards has fared pretty well against OKC's No. 1 defense this season, averaging 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in three games. He's scored at least 26 points in each of those matchups.

The latest betting odds have Edwards' player prop for points set at 26.5, while his rebounds prop is at 5.5 and his assists prop is at 4.5. The fact that books have props up for Edwards is a sign that they expect him to play through this injury.

If the star guard is ruled out, it would undoubtedly shift the odds for Sunday's game in OKC's favor. The Wolves are just 6-4 in the 10 games that Edwards has missed in the 2025-26 campaign.

This story will be updated with Edwards' status for Sunday's game once Minnesota decides if he's available to play -- or not -- against the Thunder.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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