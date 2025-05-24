Noa Esengue, Ben Saraf Turn in Strong Performances in European Playoffs
While many NBA Draft prospects are preparing for next month's event with individual workouts and skills trainers, there are a few players who are still competing in live action on the hardwood.
On Saturday, potential first round picks Noa Essengue and Ben Saraf each turned in strong performance to help their team, Ratiopharm Ulm, take down Alba Berlin in the quarterfinals of Germany's professional basketball league.
Essengue went 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe, tallying 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Saraf scored 20 points, shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
Saraf also notched six assists and four rebounds as Ulm secured a 93-84 win to advance to the BBL's semifinals.
Both Saraf and Essengue have the potential to be first round picks in the upcoming draft, especially if the duo continues to impress in the postseason.
Saraf, a 19-year-old Israeli guard who is listed at 6-foot-5, is tallying 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 22.2% from the field in 16 EuroCup games with Ulm this season.
Saraf was ranked the No. 20 overall prospect in NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board, and was paired with the Miami Heat at No. 20 overall in the website's latest mock draft.
Essengue is an even more intriguing prospect than Saraf.
Listed at 6-foot-10, the 18-year-old French prospect is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and just one turnover per game in 18 EuroCup contests with Ulm.
Essengue is currently shooting 56% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc. If the young wing prospect can continue to improve his perimeter shot, he could develop into a valuable role player in the NBA.
Essengue was ranked No. 15 in NBA Draft on SI's lastest big board, and was paired with the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 11 overall in the publication's most recent mock draft.
Essengue and Saraf have the chance to continue improving their draft stock as Ulm looks to close out its series against Alba Berlin. The next contest is set for Tuesday, May 27.
