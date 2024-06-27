Nuggets Trade for No. 22, Select DaRon Holmes at 2024 NBA Draft
After suffering a disappointing loss to the Timberwolves in the second round of the postseason this year, the Nuggets will look to reload for another run at a title.
At Wednesday night's 2024 NBA Draft, the team traded up six spots and selected DaRon Holmes of Dayton No. 28 overall in hopes of doing just that.
Led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., the team will look to make another tough push through the Western Conference. And their newest addition will look to aid that.
A 6-foot-10 big who can play in either frontcourt spot, Holmes has been NBA-ready for more than a year but is now officially making the jump. In what was a season in which he showed much improvement, Holmes was able to knock down 38.6% of his triples while averaging better than 20 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. His stock continues to rise, so now it’s just a matter of him getting on an NBA floor and proving he’s ready to impact winning as a rookie.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Holmes: On the offensive end, he’s extremely active around the rim. He has great touch, but can also finish with power. As a typical power forward, he’s got the strength to take on nearly anyone in the post. When catching in the paint, he’s great about surveying the floor and looking for teammates. Holmes certainly not an offensive hub, but Holmes does have good feel for kicking the ball out to open teammates from the post.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
