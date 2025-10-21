Ohio State Adds Potential High-End NBA Draft Pick in 2026 Recruiting Class

NEWS: 5⭐️ Anthony Thompson has committed to Ohio State, agent Nate Conley of Court XIV tells @Rivals.



The 6-8 wing and Ohio native is the No. 5 overall ranked recruit in the 2026 class.



Ultimately chose the Buckeyes over IU, but also received offers from UK, UNC, others.… pic.twitter.com/Jf7G4j6fqA