OKC Thunder Rookies Explode in Preseason Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder are getting used to NBA rookies hitting the ground running.
When it first started its rebuild, No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey was able wow as a triple-double machine in year one. Following the 2022 draft, Jalen Williams quickly became a surprise starter. And just last season, Cason Wallace played in all 82 games as one of the better three-and-D youngsters in the league.
Now, it looks like the team may have a few more players ready to go from the jump.
In the team’s preseason opening win against the San Antonio Spurs, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell combined for 38 points.
Selected in the second round with the No. 38 overall pick, Mitchell was the leading scorer on OKC’s side with 19 points, hitting eight of his 13 shots in total. He looked exceptionally poised, which was backed up by Mark Daigneault’s comments from training camp: “he’s been impressive,”
And as impressive as Mitchell was manning the offense as 6-foot-3, Jones was equal to.
Jones trailed with 17 points, but did so on 8-for-11 shooting, adding five rebounds, three assists and mixing in a variety of tough pull-up jumpers. Drafted No. 26, Jones offers a unique play-style and versatile piece that can span across several different positions.
If the past few seasons are any indication, if the two can continue to contribute at a high level, or even sparingly, they should be able to earn their way into the OKC rotation that’s already dealing with minor injuries.
