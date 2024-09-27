Thunder Training Camp to Clear Up Confusion on Rookies
The NBA season is right around the corner which gives us our first look at the 2024 NBA Draft class against their peers - while Summer League was a tease for the future, the lights are bright in October as first-year players attempt to crack rotations and carve out roles to solidify their careers.
Perhaps the most difficult rotation to leap into is the Oklahoma City Thunder's. While Mark Daigneault routinely plays 10-12 players a night, the roster in Bricktown is so talent-rich that the 13-18 players would have a shot at minutes else where.
This is something that is impacting first-round pick Dillon Jones. There are plenty of questions around this selection, which saw the Thunder swap five future second-round picks for Jones in the 2024 NBA Draft.
One of the main questions is as simple as where will he play? The on-ball guard in college projects to be more of a forward at the NBA level despite his listed 6-foot-3 height his frame gives greater hope he can catch on at that spot.
Jones has self-described his position and play style as unorthodox which fits what Oklahoma City is building bucking many traditional norms en route to contender status.
Oklahoma City might not have room for Jones at the NBA level on paper, but just as Cason Wallace did a year ago, a solid training camp could force their hand.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.