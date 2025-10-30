Oklahoma Sooners' Roster Could Have Two 2026 NBA Draft Sleepers
College basketball season is almost here.
Teams around the country have played exhibition games over the past month, and regular season contests begin on Monday, Nov. 3 to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.
There are a number of high-profile NBA draft prospects to keep an eye on in college basketball this season, most notably Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, and scouts will certainly be eager to get a look at how this year's crop of players.
One team who may not have the same level of star power is Oklahoma. Still, though, the Sooners should be competitive in the SEC behind a few players who have the chance to be 2026 NBA Draft prospects if they perform well this season.
Aside from Derrion Reid, a former five-star prospect who transferred to OU from Alabama over the offseason, Porter Moser's squad has two other players who could be sleepers in the upcoming class.
Xzayvier Brown
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds, Brown's size may be a concern for NBA teams, but other players of a similar height have proven it's possible to carve out a role in the league regardless of stature.
Brown averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game across 32 appearences and 30 starts as a sophomore at St. Joseph's while playing alongside 2025 NBA Draft pick Rasheer Fleming before transferring to OU.
The former Hawks' standout shot 42% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game. As a freshman, shot 40.4% from deep on 4.9 attempts per game.
Now wearing crimson and cream, the junior tallied 18 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds while shooting 7-of-15 from the field in Oklahoma's exhibition win against what should be a solid Wisconsin squad.
If the talented guard can turn in a productive season in the SEC, he will have the chance to earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Kai Rogers
A true freshman, Rogers was a member of Oklahoma's 2025 class.
Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 76 overall prospect in the recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Rogers has a chance to outperform his ranking this year.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 247 pounds, Moser said at OU's media day that the young big man has a 7-foot-4 wingspan. To go along with his size and length, Rogers showed impressive flashes on defense against Wisconsin.
If Rogers is able to find a consistent role for the Sooners this year, the freshman's youth, stature and defensive upside could be enough for NBA teams to take a chance on the Overtime Elite product.
