Options for Boston Celtics with No. 28 Pick
The Celtics are in a unique position moving forward.
With Jayson Tatum out for an extended period of time due to an Achilles injury, there’s infinite pathways the team could take. But offloading some of its top contracts is nearly a given.
In doing so, Boston will undoubtedly lose front court depth, which it will likely hunt at the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
Here are three options for the Celtics with the No. 28 pick:
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Kalkbrenner has been among the more productive collegiate players for some time now, most recently averaging over 19 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in his fifth season at Creighton.
A 7-footer who has a dash of everything in his bag, there’s a chance the athleticism jump in the NBA proves too much. But there’s also a chance he’s simply too productive not to carve out an NBA role.
With Boston, he could be a plug-and-play front court piece ready to hit the ground running.
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Stanford’s Raynaud is of a similar mold, standing at 7-foot-1 with a much more offensive-minded game.
He was among the best scorer’s in the country, adding 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cardinal on 47% shooting overall and 35% from three.
If the Celtics are looking to add another floor-spacing center to the roster following the Kristaps Porzingis era, Raynaud is it. He shot a blistering 5.5 triples per game, and projects to do the same in the pros with a dash of rim-protection.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Michigan’s Wolf offers one of the more unique prospects in the entire draft, standing at 7-foot tall, but legitimately playing like a wing.
A vast majority of his points were scoring as the pick-and-roll handler, or self-creating off the dribble. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, doing so as the Wolverines driving force at times.
Wolf will likely need some direction in the NBA, but offers a potentially solid baseline and high upside.