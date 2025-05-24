Options for the Timberwolves at the 2025 NBA Draft
On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, hoping to fend off a 3-0 deficit.
While the team and organization are largely honed in on their continued effort to make the NBA Finals, the 2025 NBA Draft is nearing.
The Wolves will pick at No. 17 in the first round, and if their two blowout losses to OKC have offered anything, it’s information on the holes in their backcourt.
Here are three guard options for the Timberwolves at the ’25 draft:
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
If Minnesota is wanting to swing for the fences on a guard prospect, Nolan Traore is it.
Previously thought of to be one of the best players in the class, Traore didn’t show massive amount of improvement with Saint Quentin this year. But still offers a bigger guard with solid athleticism, as well as feel in scoring and passing.
The Timberwolves would be betting on an essential star outcome for Traore. But should he hit, he could get them over the hump in the backcourt.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Michigan State one-and-done Jase Richardson will likely need his stock to drop slightly to fall to Minnesota, but could be one of the better options available.
He was one of the highest impact freshman in all of college basketball this year, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49% overall, 41% from three and 84% from the line.
He’s a perfect hybrid between point and shooting guard, and would be able play in an on or off-ball role for Minnesota.
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
One of the more popular options for Minnesota — and really for any team in the middle of the first round — will be Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr.
A 6-foot-3 positionally fluid sharpshooter, Clayton Jr. led the Gators to the national championship this year, showing plenty of “it-factor” in the process. He has claim to being the best shooter in the class, shooting 39% on a blistering eight attempts per game.
With the Wolves, Clayton Jr. would offer a lead handler capable of hitting the ground running, who could hit triples and offer plus-passing alongside Anthony Edwards.