Options for Orlando Magic at 2025 NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic, armed with Paulo Banchero, Franz Wagner and more, are a highly competitive team that have placed themselves in the battle for the East. But they haven’t yet gotten over the hump and pushed into the next tier.
One thing keeping them from achieving their goal is 3-point shooting. In the 2024-25 season, they ranked dead last in ranged shooting at just under 32% per game, despite both drafting and signing players to aid that area.
With that in mind, here’s three options with the No. 16 pick to potential solve Orlando’s issue:
Liam McNeeley, UConn
A jumbo wing who made his name for the UConn Huskies this season, McNeeley didn’t see a blistering statistical season from beyond the arc, but projects to be strong in that area.
He shot 32% from three on over five attempts, and should only get better with NBA development. Additionally, he added 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and a connective 2.3 assists per game.
With the Magic’s heliocentric core, the 6-foot-8 McNeeley could thrive as an off-ball scorer with size and connectivity.
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joe’s
At 6-foot-9, Fleming came on as one of the best upperclassmen in the country this season for St. Joe’s, averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals.
Not only is Fleming a staunch defender with a massive frame, he shot a nice 39% from three on 4.5 attempts per game, offering decent scoring potential at all three levels.
If Orlando is wanting to stick with its theme of positionally large players, Fleming could be a versatile add.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
One of the top risers in the '25 class, Bryant didn’t put up a flashy line as a true freshman at Arizona — 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and one steal and block apiece — but he’s an easy bet as a player set to improve everywhere.
Shooting falls into that. Bryant shot a fine 37% on 2.8 attempts, but with a nice shot form and plenty of development to come, he’ll likely be elite down the road.
There’s no guarantee he would be ready for a few years, but Bryant could be a near-perfect fit on the wing next to Orlando’s stars.