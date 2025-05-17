Options for the Spurs with the No. 14 Pick
For the third consecutive season, the San Antonio Spurs have lucked out at the lottery, this time jumping up to No. 2.
Per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, San Antonio now has its sights set on Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who’s been the consensus No. 2 prospect in the class for some time now. In its back pocket, though, the Spurs have the No. 14 pick, which is very much still up in the air.
With the Spurs potentially set to add another talented guard to their already-full backcourt rotation with No. 2, it makes the final lottery pick all the more interesting.
Here are three options for San Antonio with their second lottery pick:
Noa Essengue, Ulm
A 6-foot-10 forward, Essengue has been one of the most talented and proven international prospects in the class. He’s somewhat raw overall as a lengthy, fluid forward, but has all the makings of a potential NBA difference-maker.
With Ratiopharm Ulm, he’s averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, showing growth as a general scorer and especially a shooter.
The hope for San Antonio would be that the French wing turns into a two-way force next to a centrifugal force in Victor Wembanyama, which is very much on the table.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
A 6-foot-8 wing, Carter Bryant was a highly-touted five-star who played his lone collegiate season with Arizona, but didn’t put up impeccable production.
Across 37 games, he averaged 6.5 points on 46% shooting, but was able to muster around a steal and block apiece per game in under 20 minutes.
Still, Bryant’s feel as a 3-and-D player is undeniable, and if he lasts to No. 14, he could be one of the strong options to plug in next to Wembanyama.
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph’s
Along that same line of thinking is St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming, a third-year player for the Hawks who just had just rumored 7-foot-5 wingspan confirmed.
With obvious physical plusses, the 6-foot-9 forward is intriguing too as a play-finisher who can hit open jumpers and rim-run. And he was also one of college basketball’s better defensive play-makers at just under three stocks per game.
Fleming has been gaining steam at the draft combine due to his measurements, but could have a bright future in San Antonio given his play-style.