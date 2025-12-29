Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable on Monday due to left adductor tightness and an illness, which caused him to miss San Antonio's loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
Fox, 28, has appeared in 22 games this season after missing the start of the campaign with a hamstring issue.
This season, the star guard is averaging 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Spurs relied heavily on Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper with Fox out, and both guards are capable of taking on an expanded role if the veteran can't play again on Monday.
San Antonio is a slight favorite at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's clear that Fox is up in the air for this game.
With that in mind, here's a look at my favorite Spurs prop bet for Monday night.
Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Cavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Assists (-111)
Even if Fox plays in this game, I like Castle to clear his assists prop against Cleveland.
The Cavs are just 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Castle enters Monday's contest averaging 7.0 assists per game. The second-year guard has seven or more dimes in five of his last six games, and he's averaging 12.1 potential assists per game for the season.
If Fox sits, there should be a lot more playmaking for Castle in this matchup, but he's shown that he can initiate offense even when the two guards play together.
He's worth a look on Monday night against a Cavs defense that is just 16th in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.
