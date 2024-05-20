Options for the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 1 Pick
The ping pong balls fell Atlanta’s way on Draft Lottery day, helping the team jump nine spots and grab the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
While there’s been a consensus No. 1 prospect for some time now among experts — one that fills several needs for the Hawks — nothing is set in stone with a draft as fluid as this one.
Here are a few options for the Hawks at No. 1:
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Clingan has gained real steam as a top-three pick in the pre-draft process, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski even saying Atlanta might consider him at No. 1.
It makes sense given the UConn centers premier size and defensive ability at 7-foot-3. He’s capable of game-changing defense at any given time, and there’s belief within a few NBA Draft circles that his 3-point shooting could eventually come around.
Regardless, the Hawks are sure to do their due diligence on Clingan.
Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
If Atlanta is wanting to go a vastly different direction, selecting French wing Risacher would be it.
At 6-foot-9, Risacher projects to be a high-feel three-and-D player capable of shot-making and stingy point of attack defense while capitalizing on defensive breakdowns. He’s not necessarily a full-blown project, but would certainly need a few developmental seasons to reach his potential.
That potential alongside franchise star Trae Young is certainly salivating, but their timelines are likely too far removed.
Alex Sarr, Perth
The most obvious option would be Sarr, who at 7-foot-1 displayed premier shot-blocking and rim-running skills in limited minutes in the NBL this season.
Sarr fits Atlanta’s current core great, functioning as a vital, lengthy piece alongside Young and co. But he could also function as the launchpad for a rebuild. For now, his ceiling appears to be much different than Clingan’s. Sarr is able to put the ball on the floor much more frequently, and wasn’t shy in taking and making 3-pointers: 30% on 2.0 attempts per game. Solid numbers for a big.
Sarr’s versatility makes him a unique choice at No. 1, and all signs point to the team taking a swing on him in June should they keep their pick.
