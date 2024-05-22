Options for the Charlotte Hornets at Pick No. 6
The Charlotte Hornets had a home run swing in nabbing Brandon Miller No. 2 overall last year, and will now look to continue bolstering their ranks with pick No. 6 this year.
The 2024 NBA Draft is extremely fluid, meaning there could be several different prospects there for the taking. Here are a few options for the Hornets:
Ron Holland II, G League Ignite
A wing with a next-level defensive motor and improving offensive game, Holland would slot in nicely as a wing in Charlotte’s system.
His raw 3-point shot would be covered well by LaMelo Ball and Miller, and he could focus on his strong transition game, point-of-attack defense and improving his passing playmaking.
Prior to the season he was looked at as a potential No. 1 pick, and he could return to form in Charlotte.
Stephon Castle, UConn
Castle’s fit has been somewhat muddled by reports of him allegedly wanting to be a full-time point guard in the pros. But his similarly malleable fit as a defense-first wing with connective attributes would be strong in Charlotte.
There wouldn’t be room to play point guard full time, but Castle could create a three-headed handling monster with Ball and Miller, something the NBA is likely moving towards in the near-future.
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Should the top-five pass on Clingan’s talents as a premier rim-protector capable of easy offense, Charlotte could take the swing if they’re not feeling bullish on Mark Williams’ long-term outcome.
Clingan is capable of truly game-changing defense, and ay 7-foot-3 offers the size capable to stop some of the leagues best players.
Honorable Mentions: Zaccharie Risacher; Reed Sheppard; Matas Buzelis.
