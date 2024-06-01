Options for the Lakers with the No. 17 Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans officially deferred their pick on Saturday, meaning the Lakers will now be selecting at No. 17 in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The team is in an interesting position, needing to add talent through the draft but potentially shipping off their pick or using it to keep their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis together.
If the Lakers end up sticking with the pick, here are a few options at No. 17:
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
If the Lakers are looking for a big swing, 7-foot center Kel'el Ware is it.
The emergence of Dereck Lively II as a defensive stalwart and lob option has been massive for the Finals-bound Mavericks — and while Ware won’t be as good defensively — he does pack a similar punch, and can even extend to the perimeter.
There’s no guarantee Ware can play from the get-go, but him being a force inside would be a massive win for the Lakers alongside and in place of Anthony Davis.
DaRon Holmes, Dayton
Holmes at 6-foot-10 offers a different type of big. While he’s smaller, he’s more versatile on both ends, packing an interior punch with a more fluid skillset to both guard and score on the perimeter.
With the Flyers he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
Holmes stocked has wavered from the early to late twenties all cycle, but on draft night, there’s a real chance he’s coveted much earlier.
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
If the team is unable to land any point guards on the market — or if they decide to re-shape their backcourt — Kolek could offer a great backup option that could hit the ground running.
Kolek possesses ideal feel for the game and basketball IQ, which was apparent in his 15.3 points and 7.7 assists averaged with the Golden Eagles.
Swinging on him at No. 17 might be a slight reach, but he’ll likely go soon after, and is sure to be coveted as a true point guard.
