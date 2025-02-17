Options for the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA Draft
Post-trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors remain one of the more interesting teams in the league. They were thought of to be one of the premier rebuilding teams in the league, but were ultimately buyers at the deadline, adding star Brandon Ingram to the
As it stands now, the Raptors have the fifth-worst record in the league, subsequently earning them the fifth-best odds at the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. They have about a 10% chance at each of the top four picks, but are most likely to land either No. 6 or No. 7 in their current state.
With fielding a competitive roster next year in mind, here are a few options for the Raptors in the upcoming draft, which feels vitally important to their future:
Khaman Maluach, Duke
With contending as early as next season in mind, grabbing a two-way 7-footer — players that have been immediately impactful in recent years — is far from the worst move available. And Duke’s center Khaman Maluach fits that bit well.
At 7-foot-2, he’s been a strong prospect at the five with 72% field goal shooting and over one block per game in just over 20 minutes. And he’s only bound to improve given his late start in basketball.
Alongside Barnes, Ingram and a few other solid pieces in RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Immanuel Quickley, Maluach could thrive off the bat.
Tre Johnson, Texas
Averaging just under 20 points per game on 44% shooting, Texas’ guard Tre Johnson has proven he’s a capable scorer as a 6-foot-5 two-guard. There’s clearly work to be done generally in terms of defense, passing and more, but he has all the makings of a legitimate scoring option in the pros.
The Raptors have drafted this archetype recently Ja’Kobe Walter, but Johnson is a player who likely could start out the gate, and offers a much higher ceiling in a few key areas.
He could plug into the starting lineup as a blue chip prospect, and could grow in this core for the foreseeable future.
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
If Toronto is truly wanting to swing for the fences, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears offers one of the highest-available ceilings as a point guard.
He’s averaging over 15 points per game while shooting 44% overall, and has the shiftiness, speed and finishing ability to turn into a star down the line. There's going to be serious developmental points to hit on for him to reach his ceiling, and the outcomes are wide-ranging, but the potential is there.
There’s some real overlap with Quickley, but Fears could be the home run swing the team needs to get back to competing for the NBA Finals. If the Oklahoma guard were to become a legitimate star, a surrounding core of Barnes, Ingram and more could be lethal.
