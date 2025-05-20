Options for the Trail Blazers with the No. 11 Pick
While the final four NBA teams battle it out for a chance at the NBA Finals, most teams have now shifted to offseason mode. Or more specifically, draft mode.
One of those teams is the Portland Trail Blazers, who are now intimately familiar with the draft after selecting in the lottery for several years in a row.
This year, they landed the No. 11 pick at the 2025 draft, and will again look to add talent to a growing young core. Here are three options for Portland with the No. 11 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
A 6-foot-9 forward, Bryant is rapidly gaining draft steam, despite a lackluster statistical year at Arizona.
He has length, defensive tenacity and a fluid shooting form, and projects to be an elite three-and-D player in the NBA. With the Wildcats, he scored just 6.5 points and grabbed 4.1 rebound, but added one steal and block apiece in just 19 minutes.
With smaller guards and a more traditional five in Donovan Clingan, Bryant could fill a much-needed wing/forward spot for Portland.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
A 6-foot-5 guard-wing hybrid, Jakucionis saw a nice season with Illinois that featured scoring, passing and plenty more. He’s a talented shot-maker, and projects to be one of the better play-makers in the class with a fluid, start-stop style.
Jakucionis shades more towards point guard, but could certainly play in an off-ball wing role for the Trail Blazers with projectable enough shooting.
Jakucionis should turn into a talented player regardless, and Portland could stand to gamble on a player with the positional versatility he has.
Egor Demin, BYU
The most ambitious swing would be Demin, a 6-foot-9 guard who stands to be the best passer in the class.
His athleticism and general scoring leave plenty to be desired, but he’s gaining steam in the pre-draft process due to a sky-high ceiling as a fluid, jumbo guard.
Portland could be an especially good landing spot for Demin, as he could play a more connective forward role while honing guard skills seldomly.