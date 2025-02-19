Pair of NBA Prospects Impress in Big 12 Duel
The Big 12 has not disappointed this year with incredible games between some of the best teams in the country, and it certainly did not disappoint Monday night. Arizona went on the road to Waco taking on a talented Baylor team led by star freshman VJ Edgecombe. The Wildcats were able to come away with the 74-67 victory as they took advantage of Baylor's lack of size and picked apart their 1-3-1 zone. With 35 scouts from 20 NBA teams in attendance, each team's NBA prospect showcased why they are so highly regarded and watched by next-level decision-makers.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Freshman
Regarded as a potential top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, VJ Edgecombe backed up the praise he's receiving with another impressive performance. The springy guard showcased his transcending athletic abilities all night making plays that no one else would dream of. He showed his two-way potential despite spending portions of the game guarding Arizona's big men due to Baylor losing center Josh Ojianwuna to a season-ending knee injury a little over a week ago. Edgecombe didn't register a block or a steal, but his defensive playmaking ability is apparent because of his athleticism and ability to read the opposing players.
Offensively, the freshman looks more comfortable and improves with each game he plays. He finished with 24 points on 6-of-13 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free throw line. Despite only shooting 1-of-6 from behind the arc, Edgecombe was able to get downhill all night causing problems for Arizona. His quick twitch and burst make it incredibly difficult to stay in front of him no matter where he has the ball. He had a highlight play to end the first half where he drove past the Baylor defense in isolation and rose up for a ridiculous dunk, taking off well outside the restricted area.
Edgecombe is deadly in both the halfcourt and transition as he's able to get down the floor in the blink of an eye with his long strides and incredible pace he plays with. Getting to the line 14 times, he can get in the paint and to the rim at will against any team he plays against. He also showcased his soft touch in the paint and body control that allows him to finish through contact.
Despite showing some passing ability, Edgecombe hasn't proven to be a primary ball handler and projects to be more of a secondary playmaker or off-ball scorer at the next level. With that being said, he is only 19 years old and his two-way potential is off the charts. If Edgecombe can continue to make plays for himself and his teammates with the ball in his hands, he could push even further up draft boards as the postseason comes around.
Carter Bryant | Forward | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Freshman
Seeing more minutes and increased confidence as the season progresses, Carter Bryant continues to show why he is valued among NBA circles even with limited production and output. The 6-foot-8 freshman consistently leaves an impact on the game without the ball in his hands often and has tools that are coveted at the next level.
On Monday night, Bryant finished with seven points, six rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes of action. Bryant also didn't register a block or a steal, but his defensive presence could be felt during his minutes. He made a handful of impressive plays including chasing down VJ Edgecombe in transition to alter his shot and staying in front of Langston Love on a drive to get his hand on the ball to force a turnover. These plays were noticeable in large part due to Bryant's physical tools and positional size as he possesses the abilities the NBA covets in 3-and-D wings.
Not an on-ball creator by any means, Bryant is able to make himself effective in other ways. He was able to score on a nicely-timed back cut to the rim for a baseline dunk and knocked down a spot-up three. He also registered a season-high six assists as he constantly made the right read and delivered the ball with precision. The freshman made some nice passes through Baylor's 1-3-1 zone, utilizing his height to see over smaller guards, and also made a nice throw-ahead pass to get a teammate an open layup in transition.
The 19-year-old has impressed with his maturity and feel for the game, contributing to winning without demanding the ball. He clearly struggles to make plays and doesn't look comfortable when tasked with the creation, but his youth and feel for the game give reason to believe there is room to grow. Bryant looks the part of an NBA wing, but time will tell if he decides to make the jump or come back to school to expand his game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.